...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 to
20 below zero.
* WHERE...Chewelah, Worley, Cheney, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield,
Orin-Rice Road, Hayden, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane,
Eastport, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Brewster,
Okanogan, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Rockford,
Sandpoint, Bridgeport, Coeur d'Alene, Omak, Spokane Valley, Post
Falls, Newport, Davenport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Priest River,
Disautel Pass, Nespelem, Oroville, and Deer Park.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes as well as hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&