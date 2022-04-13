OLYMPIA, Wash. - Popular electronic cigarette company JUUL is being ordered to pay Washington State $22.5 million.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that the company must pay to resolve the 2020 lawsuit that alleged JUUL broke the law by designing and marketing their product to youth and "deceived consumers about the addictiveness of its product."
Along with the payment, the state will require JUUL to
Ferguson is also requiring JUUL to stop all advertisement that appeals to youth and to stop most of their advertisements on social media.