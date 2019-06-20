k9 units looking for little girl who gave them letter

According to a post on Twitter, Grant County K9 Unit, Adams County K9 and Moses Lake K9 were out at dinner when they were hand delivered a letter by a little girl.

The letter reads:

Dear Police, 

Thank you for your service and keeping us safe from the bad people. Thank you for risking your lives for us every day!!

Love, Lilyana Paisano

The officers were so thankful for the letter they would like to take Lilyana out for ice cream on them!

But, the departments need your help. If you know Lilyana and her family please let the departments know.

