SPOKANE, Wash. – Dozens of people showed up on the corner of North River Drive and Washington Street Thursday evening to rally for improved conditions for Kaiser Permanente’s healthcare workers.
“This is the first time in my entire life that I have a college degree and I don't qualify to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Spokane, Washington by myself,” Certified Medical Assistant, Alesha Hodge, says. “Every other healthcare company, not only did they get a heroes bonus or a Covid bonus, they also have gotten 18, 22 percent raises, we've gotten nothing. We get a two percent raise annually, it's not cutting it anymore”
The protest was run by SEIU Healthcare 1199NW and OPEIU Local 8, who say their contracts expire with Kaiser Permanente at the end of October. In their next contract, they want higher pay and more staff.
“It's exhausting because you constantly feel like you're never able to catch up, you're always trying to take care of a patient but you can't because you don't have enough time,” Amber Judd, another Kaiser Permanente employee said. “Mentally and emotionally it's exhausting.”
Spokane was not the only city hosting rallies, as Bellevue and Tacoma also held events on Thursday evening, with Seattle hosting one the day before.
NonStop Local reached out to representatives at Kaiser Permanente, who said, “While all of health care continues to face ongoing shortages, we're taking aggressive actions to fill and hire more roles... and we're seeing improvements. We will continue these efforts, and we remain ready to collaborate to explore new and innovative ways to address these challenges."