Ingredients:

1 jar of Kimchi (Kohala Kim Chee is our favorite brand)

1 pound ground pork

1 egg (to bind ingredients)

¼ cup flour (to bind ingredients)

Instructions:

Chop desired amount of kimchi

Add meat, egg, flour

Mix in bowl (or cutting board, like I prefer)

Use hands to form patties

Place on grill with medium heat

Flip after a few minutes when one side is golden brown

Serve:

Various sauces compliment the dish including: siracha mayo, sweet soy sauce, unagi sauce, or sweet chili sauce

Eat with rice or mixed greens or both

