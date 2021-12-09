Ingredients:
1 jar of Kimchi (Kohala Kim Chee is our favorite brand)
1 pound ground pork
1 egg (to bind ingredients)
¼ cup flour (to bind ingredients)
Instructions:
Chop desired amount of kimchi
Add meat, egg, flour
Mix in bowl (or cutting board, like I prefer)
Use hands to form patties
Place on grill with medium heat
Flip after a few minutes when one side is golden brown
Serve:
Various sauces compliment the dish including: siracha mayo, sweet soy sauce, unagi sauce, or sweet chili sauce
Eat with rice or mixed greens or both