Weather Alert

...Hot temperatures, Gusty winds and low humidities Sunday and Monday... .Period of hot temperatures, very dry conditions, and gusty winds associated with a dry cold front late this weekend will elevate fire conditions to critical Sunday and Monday. This will increase fire spread for new and exisiting fires. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, PALOUSE, SPOKANE AREA, LOWER PALOSUE, SNAKE RIVER... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 20 percent. * Impacts: New and exisiting fires have the potential to spread rapdily within gusty winds and very low humidities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&