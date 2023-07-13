SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – Established in 1908, the Spirit Lake Police Department is down to its final officer. Mayor Jeremy Cowpertwaite says they’re close to hiring more, and are in the final processes of hiring a police chief. For now they’ve relied on their one officer pulling extra weight, and help from the Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
“We need to figure this out,” Cowpertwaite said. “Whatever’s best for Spirit Lake.”
Among dwindling numbers, the city has been talking with the Sheriff’s Office about help for some time, but on Tuesday Sheriff Bob Norris decided to attend Spirit Lake’s regularly-scheduled City Council meeting to share his perspective on the issue. He said he made the decision to attend after an uptick in calls.
“My field sergeants and field lieutenants said ‘Hey, we’re starting to go into the City of Spirit Lake more often,’ which is causing response times to increase everywhere else in the country,” Norris said.
The city’s leadership and Sheriff’s Office are set to meet on Wednesday to workshop an agreement, with both Cowpertwaite and Norris saying they hope to have the framework in place by the end of next week. With Spirit Lake having their own police department, albeit small, the exact scope of the partnership remains to be seen.
“How (the deal) comes out to look still remains to be seen,” Cowpertwaite said. “But covering our people is the crucial element here.”