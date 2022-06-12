SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight we will see widespread rain showers across the Inland Northwest with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms. New precipitation amounts are expected to be between a quarter and half of an inch. The overnight low in Spokane will drop to about 45 degrees and we will see breezy conditions. There will be a southwest wind at 6 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph at times.
Tomorrow the rain showers will persist and the daytime high will be much cooler, topping off in the mid 50s. Drier and warmer weather is on the way by mid workweek with a good mix of sun and clouds and temperatures ranging in the low 70s by Thursday and Friday.