SPOKANE, Wash. - Sparks Weekend, a three-day event where entrepreneurs and start-ups can pitch their ideas and workshop, is coming soon!
Starting a new business or getting your ideas off the ground can be difficult, which is why Sparks Weekend exists. Participants will start the event by presenting a 60-second pitch to attendees. Attendees will then vote on the pitches, and the top 10 will have the opportunity to select a team to work with to bring their idea to life.
At the end of the event, the team will draft a refined business plan and will present Sunday evening to a panel of judges. Three winners will be selected, and the first place winner of Sparks Weekend will receive a $50,000 investment!
Visit the website to learn more, or get tickets to the event by going HERE!