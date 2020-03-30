KHQ is here to help you

Who would have thought a year ago, with a healthy and vibrant economy, we would be where we are today. Yet, despite the challenges and uncertainty we face in the present, we have hope for the future. The Inland Northwest has proven time and time again that we are stronger together. And we will do it again.
Going forward, it is likely many of you will have to adjust the way you do business. You messaging will be different. Perhaps your customers will be different. We understand, and we want to be here for you.