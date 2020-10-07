COEUR d’ALENE Idaho – In a press release, Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon announced that they had crossed the 100,000 registered voters threshold. He went on to thank the community of individuals that applied to be poll workers and assisted with the voting registration.
Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon wishes to thank the many interested citizens that applied to be poll workers. The outpouring of support from our community reflects the high interest in this Election, as evidenced by the fact that Kootenai County has crossed the 100,000 registered voter threshold. Pulling together for a common goal has ensured that we will have sufficient poll workers on Election Day.
The first absentee mail-out took place Friday, October 2, with 37,037 ballots being mailed. Ballots were mailed only to those individuals who submitted an absentee request. Many voters indicated they wished to receive an absentee ballot in November by selecting that option during the May primary. This is a record number of absentee ballots requested. Again, no ballots are being sent to people who have not requested one. All ballot requests are tracked and certified by our Elections Team before they are mailed.
Kootenai County uses first class postage on every absentee ballot envelope, which costs the County $1.55 to mail; more if it is a two-page ballot. If you have received an absentee ballot, the voted ballot must be received at the Elections Office no later than 8:00PM November 3rd (Election Day) in order for your ballot to be counted. You cannot return a voted absentee ballot at a polling location, as the locations are only able to process in person voting. Please note the polling locations will not receive un-voted absentee ballots for security reasons. You can check the status of your absentee ballot on idahovotes.gov.
The deadline to register to vote for the General Election is October 9. The State of Idaho allows same-day registration on Election Day at your polling location. Due to anticipated long wait times at the polling locations, I suggest that you register before Election Day.
Each polling location will be set up to provide social distancing for our workers and the voters. Polling locations are being established with appropriate social distancing and sanitizing stations for the safety of everyone. The polling places will be open from 8:00AM to 8:00PM on Election Day
The Elections Office is assisting many voters with questions each day, either in person or via phone. To minimize your wait time, the most efficient way to track your absentee ballot is to use idahovotes.gov.
Early Voting will take place October 19-October 30 at the Elections Office during the hours of 8:00AM to 5:00PM, Monday through Friday. The Elections Office is located at 1808 N. 3rd Street, Coeur d’Alene.
