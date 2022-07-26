KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says it's 911 Center is critically short-staffed.
The 911 Center is approved for 25 Emergency Communications Officers, but right now only employs 10 Emergency Communications Officers and one Call Taker.
Because of the short-staffing, the 911 call center has had to change how it operates and prioritize non-emergency calls. Some of the calls are now sent to a phone tree where the caller can leave a voicemail.
When time allows, dispatchers will review the voicemails and enter calls for service based on the information received. There are also separate voicemails for animal control lines.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's office said every effort is made to answer emergency 911 calls in a timely manner.
To help combat the staffing shortages at the 911 center, the Board of County Commissioners approved a midyear pay increase for Emergency Communication Officers. The Sheriff's office and county commissioners are also working negotiations to further increase pay.
Right now the starting wage for an Emergency Communication Officer is $20.80. If you are interested in applying to be an Emergency Communication Officer or would like more information about the job, you can visit the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Website.