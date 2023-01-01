SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane residents with a real tree this year should be aware it's the last week for Christmas tree pickup via waste collection.
With waste pickup on its usual schedule this week, fresh-cut trees with trunks no larger than three inches in diameter can be placed at the curb, at least three feet away from other waste carts on pickup day.
No artificial or flocked trees are accepted, and decorations must be removed. Trees taller than six feet should be cut in half before being put out. Loose branches no longer than six feet can be bundled and placed beside the tree as well.
City and County residents also can take their undecorated, unflocked trees for disposal to:
- Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
- North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
Trees taken to these facilities are subject to the minimum charge for clean green disposal; they will be composted. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 509-477-6800.
The trees will be chipped and composted. For information, call the City at 3-1-1 (or 509.755.2489 if calling outside the City).
In addition to trees, some other holiday waste can be recycled. Non-metallic wrapping paper, cardboard gift boxes, wrapping paper and wrapping paper rolls can all be recycled as usual. NOTE: Tissue paper, cellophane, foil paper, Styrofoam, and plastic bags cannot be recycled and should go in the brown bin if they can't be reused.
Reminder: because of the Sunday New Year’s Day holiday, City of Spokane garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed on a normal schedule.