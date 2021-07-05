...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES INTO THE
COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for thunderstorms early Wednesday morning followed by wind
and low relative humidity in the afternoon and early evening.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin, Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse
and Spokane Area, Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South
Central Cascade Valleys, Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington
Central Cascade Valleys, Fire Weather Zone 680 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 682 East
Washington Central Cascade Mountains.
* Thunderstorms: Elevated early morning dry thunderstorms will be
possible.
* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 13 to 25 percent in the valleys and 25 to
47 percent over the higher terrain.
* Impacts: New fire starts with rapid spread possible from gusty
winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&