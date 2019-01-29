The Idaho state Supreme Court will hear a case Tuesday morning challenging the approval of Proposition 2 last November.
Prop Two, which expands Medicaid coverage to people 65 years or younger whose income is 138 percent below the poverty line, was even endorsed by Idaho Governor Butch Otter.
Brent Regan, a chairman for both the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, is suing Idaho’s Attorney General, Lawerence Denney, in an attempt to block Proposition 2.
