Cold Air Moves in Overnight
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
A weak storm system that brought some light snow showers south of Spokane on Thursday is moving even further south and out of the region on Friday.
 
In its wake, dry but VERY cold air will be moving in from the north. That means we're in for a sunny Friday in Spokane, you'll just want to layer up to get out and enjoy it!
 
Temperatures in the morning will be in the low-20s and could feel even colder with a light north wind. We'll "warm up" to about average, mid-30s, by the afternoon.
Bitter Wind Chill Friday Morning

North winds will make our already cold temperatures feel even colder early Friday morning! It could "feel like" single digits for some of our northern communities. Make sure the pets are inside!
 
The cold air and sunshine sticks around Saturday, and it still looks like we'll finally see some snow again on Sunday afternoon. Right now the forecast is showing 1-3" could fall in the Spokane area between Sunday night and Monday morning. Not a lot, but it's something. Also...we're still 3 days away and those numbers could change, so if you're hoping for more snow, keep your fingers crossed!
Widespread Snow Sunday Afternoon-Monday Morning

At least it's something! We haven't had any snow to speak of in almost a month! That could change with an inch or two on Sunday.
 

Tags