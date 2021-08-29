UPDATE:
EVACUATION LEVELS IN SOUTH WENATCHEE
Level 3 (Go!): Methow Street from its intersection with Squilchuck Road to Crisand Lane.
Level 3: All side streets west of Methow Street in the above area, including Crisand Lane.
Level 3: Okanogan Avenue from its south end to Circle Street.
LEVEL 3: Circle Street from Okanogan Avenue all the way down to the Appleatchee horse arena.
Level 2 (Get set): All of Pitcher Canyon Road
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations are in place due to the Rooster Comb Fire on the 2300 block of Methow Street.
Chelan County Emergency Management said it is in South Wenatchee.
Deputies are going door to door notifying residents. Chelan County Emergency Management did not give specific streets and addresses impacted.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, the Rooster Comb Fire is 75 acres.
Information will be updated as it is received.