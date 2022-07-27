COEUR d’ALENE, ID – A Lewiston man has been sentenced to just over 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.
According to court documents, 57-year-old Ricky Dale Faulkner, was arrested when task force officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized over one pound of methamphetamine, cash and a handgun.
Faulkner’s cell phone was also seized and data on the phone showed that Faulkner was selling meth to people in Lewiston and Clarkston, Wash.
Faulkner pleaded guilty to the charge on April 8, 2022.
Judge Richard C. Tallman also ruled that once Faulkner is released from prison, he'll have to be under supervision for another five years.
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit made the announcement and commended the cooperative effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Idaho Violent Crime Task Force, Quad Cities Drug Task Force, and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.