Liberty Lake boil water advisory revised to small portion of the town

The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District 1 has revised the boil water advisory for the city on Wednesday.
According to the Sewer and Water District, the boil advisory will remain in effect for a very small area of the affected system.
It includes customers in an isolated section to the north of East Appleway Avenue, to the south of I-90, to the east of North McKenzie Lane and to the west of Liberty Lake State Line Trail.
The Sewer and Water District said that if you are unsure if you live in the area that still needs to boil water to contact officials.
The advisory is lifted for all other customers.
