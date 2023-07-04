Liberty Lake, Wash.-- Liberty Lake residents came together Tuesday for their annual Liberty Lake Community Parade.
Families and neighbors paraded through the streets on decorated golf carts all while bands played. Food trucks were also present.
"Our community is very special, because it's a city and a county community, so we really love to come together. We are one community," Annie Tichy, the organizer for the parade, said.
Tichy has been organizing the parade for 35 years.
The parade was cancelled for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's just for everybody to get out and see you neighbors, make friends, make connections. Most of us have lived here for 30...40...50 years," Betty Burley Wolf, the assistant organizer for the parade, said.
Liberty Lake's fireworks display will be launched from the baseball fields between Liberty Creek and the Liberty Lake elementary schools.
Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. and can be viewed throughout the city.
Before the firework show, a concert will take place on the Pavillion Park stage by Too Slim and the Taildraggers from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.