Tinder, a popular dating app, says a new tool that would verify how tall users are is an April Fools' Day joke.
Last Friday, the company tweeted, "Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon," along with a video of how it would work.
They said the tool would help reduce "height-fishing" by having users input their accurate height and a screenshot of them standing next to a commercial building. From there, they would be able to calculate the user's true height.
Today, the company announced it was all a big April Fools' Day joke.
In a tweet they said, "So yeah, Height Verification is an April Fools' Day Joke. But what's not funny is lying about who you are on Tinder. So stand tall...or short (we don't care) and embrace who you are."