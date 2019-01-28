Another person has been diagnosed with the measles in Clark County, WA, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 35 since January 1, and 36 in the state of Washington overall. One case has been confirmed in King County.

According to Clark County Public Health, there are still 11 more suspect cases in the county. Public Health says it has also identified several new locations where people many have been exposed to the measles virus. For a full list of the locations, click here.

Twenty-five of the cases have been in kids ranging from ages 1 to 10, nine cases have been found in children and teens ages 11 to 18 years and one case has been found in adults ages 19 to 29 years.

Public Health says of the 35 confirmed cases in Clark County, 31 of them did not receive the measles vaccine, and four cases have not been verified.