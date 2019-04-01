A GoFundMe aimed to send Jess Guilbeaux, the subject of a popular Netflix reality show, back to college has raised over $90,000 over the past few weeks.
The third season of "Queer Eye", a popular makeover show, was released March 15. A young woman, Jess, who was nominated by her best friend is the center of the fifth episode in the newest season.
During the episode, it is revealed that Jess was kicked out of her home after she came out as gay to her adoptive parents. Since then, she has been on her own and had to drop out of college due to debt.
Many have been touched by her story, and have donated to a GoFundMe titled "Send Jess Back to College!" that was started the day after the season was released.
Since it was created, the fundraiser has gained $91,807 out of its $100,000 goal.