Warm temperatures and lots of rain. That's been the weather theme for the first week of 2021. But a slight cool-down just might be enough for some light snow in a few areas as our next storm arrives early Friday morning.
To call this next system a storm is generous, it looks fairly weak, but it's early arrival time in Central Washington may mean some light snow for parts of the Basin. By the time it reaches Spokane (early afternoon) temperatures will likely be too warm for any sticking snow, although some snowflakes mixed with rain is not out of the question. Staying true to the theme of the week, the best chance for accumulating snow of any consequence will be over the mountains passes.
It all clears out by Friday night and early Saturday as high pressure looks to keep our weekend dry. Use that time to get ready for another warm and rainy week next week as temperatures climb into the mid-40s by Wednesday and several rounds of rain and mountain snow move through.
Are you missing the snow? Unfortunately, our chances of getting any sort of BIG snowstorms like we saw on December 30th are looking pretty low. The latest 8-14 day outlook, which takes us through the 3rd week of January, shows we should expect our mild weather to continue, and we may even dry out a bit after early next week.
