Snow will develop over north central Washington this morning and spread into eastern Washington and north Idaho during the afternoon and evening. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected across much of the Inland Northwest by this evening with locally heavier amounts likely over the Camas Prairie, Blue Mountains, and Clearwater Mountains. The weather for Thursday and Friday will be seasonably cold, and the weekend will feature the potential for more snow.
- Today Snow, mainly after 10am. High near 35. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Tonight Snow, mainly before 10pm. Low around 26. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind.