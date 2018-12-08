Bands of light snow are expected to develop over central Washington Sunday afternoon and spread across eastern Washington into north Idaho Sunday night. Most of the Inland Northwest should receive less than an inch of snow by Monday morning. More significant snow accumulations are expected Tuesday into Wednesday with heavy mountain accumulations and the potential for lowland snow as well.
- Tonight - mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light northeast wind.
- Sunday - a 10 percent chance of rain after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
- Sunday night - a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.