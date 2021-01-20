Snow Totals Thursday AM-Friday AM

Light snow will fall, mainly south of I-90, from early Thursday morning through early Friday morning. Most areas will pick up less than 1", with just a few flurries around Spokane.

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
After a 3-week snow drought, it could finally return on Thursday! But if you LOVE the snow, I wouldn't get too excited just yet.
 
Thursday's storm system will stay south of Spokane, and just doesn't have much moisture to work with. That means very light amounts of snow, mainly across the Palouse, Southern Panhandle and East Slopes of the Cascades...generally less than 1". Spokane might see a few flurries, but unless something changes, that's about it.
Thursday Storm Path

A low pressure system off the coast of British Columbia Wednesday night will track SE across Oregon, and lift some light snow into Southern Washington/Idaho.
 
 Some higher amounts (1-3") could fall over portions of the Camas Prairie, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10AM on Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place until 10AM Thursday for parts of the Camas Prairie where 1-3" of snow could fall. Use caution driving along Highways 12 & 95 Thursday morning.
 
Just remember, even light snow can cause problems, and it'll be falling during the Thursday morning commute, so be careful if you're traveling across the Palouse and the Camas Prairie!
 
This weak little storm will move out of our area early Friday morning, and dry/cold air will move in behind it. While that looks to bring a couple of sunny days, you'll need to layer up to get out and enjoy them, as overnight temperatures could fall into the teens and even single-digits for some by Friday night!
 
That cold air will stick around through the weekend though, and by Sunday afternoon we all could get in on the snow action! It doesn't look like much right now (maybe 1-3" through Monday morning), but it might be just enough to finally start feeling like winter again.

Tags