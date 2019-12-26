Light Snow To Make for a Slick Friday Morning Commute
Wouldn't it be just like Mother Nature to bring in snow the night AFTER Christmas?! Some folks were lucky enough to at least see some flurries on Christmas day, which provided, at least a little, of that magical ambiance. But now, as the holiday is wrapping up, and people are heading back to work, NOW we have some snow.
A weak system moving through the region early Friday morning won't bring a lot of snow, but it looks to be just enough, and timed just right for a potentially tricky Friday morning commute. Generally we're expecting around 1" of snow, with some pockets between 1-2". Snow showers will push out by mid-late morning for a cloudy rest of our Friday, but temperatures will barely reach freezing in the afternoon, meaning it could still be a bit slick Friday night/Saturday morning.
Outside of another chance of light, scattered snow showers Saturday night, we aren't expecting any major systems in the near future. Several, small systems will bring off-and-on shower chances through next week, although warmer temperatures mean those systems will bring a mix of rain and snow.
