Futurecast

Snow looks to arrive in eastern Washington during the very early morning hours on Friday, then move out by mid-late morning. 

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
Wouldn't it be just like Mother Nature to bring in snow the night AFTER Christmas?! Some folks were lucky enough to at least see some flurries on Christmas day, which provided, at least a little, of that magical ambiance. But now, as the holiday is wrapping up, and people are heading back to work, NOW we have some snow. 
 
A weak system moving through the region early Friday morning won't bring a lot of snow, but it looks to be just enough, and timed just right for a potentially tricky Friday morning commute. Generally we're expecting around 1" of snow, with some pockets between 1-2". Snow showers will push out by mid-late morning for a cloudy rest of our Friday, but temperatures will barely reach freezing in the afternoon, meaning it could still be a bit slick Friday night/Saturday morning.
Snowfall Totals

Most areas can expect around 1" or less of snow through Friday morning. Although there could be a few pockets of 1-2" across the Idaho Panhandle.
 
Outside of another chance of light, scattered snow showers Saturday night, we aren't expecting any major systems in the near future. Several, small systems will bring off-and-on shower chances through next week, although warmer temperatures mean those systems will bring a mix of rain and snow.
7-Day Forecast

