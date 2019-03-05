After a nice long dry break, the winter weather returns as we head into the day on Wednesday. Light snow showers are possible during the morning, before a brief break in the afternoon. More snow is expected Wednesday night-Thursday morning before this system finally moves out. All said and done, most areas will likely pick up 1-3" of snow from Wednesday morning-Thursday morning.
 
This storm system will also kick the winds up a little bit, especially Wednesday night-Thursday where gusts up to 25mph will be possible. While that doesn't sound like much, it's enough to blow more snow around and possibly cause for more dangerous snow drifts on the roads, especially south of Spokane. 
 
There is a little bit of good news, this storm is bringing warmer air along with it and high temperatures are expected to reach above freezing into the mid-30s the rest of the week. We also Spring forward on Sunday morning, meaning an extra hour of daylight in the evenings!
 
-Blake

