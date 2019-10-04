October 5th, 2019
Click here to donate to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E6680&id=5
May 20th, 2019
- For ticket information for "Memories of a Legend with Jerry Kramer," Wednesday at the Sandpoint Panida Theater, click here
May 15, 2019
If you or someone you know is having difficulty coping with a situation, is suffering from mental illness or mental health, click here for a list of available resources: http://spokanecares.org/mental-health-illness-spokane.php
May 14, 2019
- To Sign up to become a referee in Spokane Youth Baseball you can call them at (509) 321-1999.
- If you are interested in becoming an umpire for high school sports Contact Bob Francis at 509-230-5045 or email him at bfrancis@savravb.org.
- For more information: https://woa.arbitersports.com/front/104759/Site
May 13, 2019
- To register for the 2019 Dan Kleckner Golf Classic CLICK HERE: http://northwestgolfersforwarriors.org/dan-kleckner-golf-classic
May 7, 2019
- If you have fallen into a situation where you feel you have been taken advantage of by a business, you can file a complaint here:
- Idaho: https://www.ag.idaho.gov/consumer-protection/consumer-complaints/
- Washington: https://www.bbb.org/consumer-complaints/file-a-complaint/get-started
April 24th, 2019
- For more information about Second Chance Animal Rescue, CLICK HERE
April 11th, 2019
- If you'd like to apply for the "world's sweetest internship" with Mars Wrigley, CLICK HERE
March 18th, 2019
- To post a message to Trooper Palmer and the other shooting victims CLICK HERE
March 3, 2019
If you want more information about the Guide Dogs for the Blind puppy training program here in Spokane CLICK HERE.
February, 19 2019
To give blood, you can schedule an appointment by going to vitalant.org or calling 877-258-4825. Appointments are encouraged, however walk-in donors are welcome.
January, 25 2019
For information on where to get a flu vaccine, click here: http://www.northidahocasa.org/
January 4, 2019
- For more information on the Spokane Health and Fitness Expo, CLICK HERE
- For more information on the EWU National Championship Viewing Party at the Bing Crosby Theater, CLICK HERE
January 2, 2019
- For information on how to buy Girl Scout cookies, or to find the closest cookie booth, CLICK HERE
December, 28 2018
- To see a list of watch party's for EWU's National Championship game against North Dakota State University CLICK HERE: https://alumni.ewu.edu/s/1530/index-EventPage.aspx?sid=1530&gid=1&pgid=1870&cid=4669&ecid=4669&crid=0&calpgid=513&calcid=1327
December, 20 2018
To learn more about North Idaho CASA, click here: http://www.northidahocasa.org/
December, 17 2018
To learn more about Firefighters For Kids, click here: http://www.ffs4kids.org/?fbclid=IwAR20jLQNBnM7-v_9fpH-O_BdvY3G_O6Yp3M2ky0kAe9p46Sf0jjFsUJQStQ
December, 12 2018
- For more information on the Senior/Disabled Utility Bill Credit CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/publicworks/utility-billing/senior-and-disabled-credit/
November 27, 2018
- To find a list of current detours related to the Bigelow Gulch Project in Spokane County CLICK HERE: https://www.spokanecounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1988
November 26, 2018
- If you're interested in applying to be a temporary firefighter with the DNR for the 2019 fire season, click here: www.dnr.wa.gov/employment
November 23, 2018
- To sign up for Toys For Tots, CLICK HERE
November 17, 2018
- For information on the Riverfront Park Ice Ribbon, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontpark/attractions/skate-ribbon/
November 13, 2018
- For information on how to become a Grant County warming shelter volunteer or to donate, visit: www.columbiabasinfoundation.org, click on the donate button, and indicate that the donation is for the "homeless taskforce".
- To find more information about Vanessa Behan’s Santa Express for kids CLICK HERE: http://santaexpress.org
November 12, 2018
- Take the City of Spokane's Lime survey here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4501611/Spokane-Bikeshare
November 9, 2018
- To find a place to get a flu shot near you, click here: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html
November 8, 2018
- To find more information about Love on Every Billboard, click here: https://www.loveoneverybillboard.com/?fbclid=IwAR1rgWf6KrM2_TaFBaxGf9g8dfFG6g_TMDBYE3ApwifSXoTkpbOPmQmmMTw
November 5, 2018
- For more information on the Riverfront Park regional playground project & survey, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontpark/redevelopment/five-major-elements/regional-playground/
October 24, 2018
- Visit the HealthMap Vaccine Finder to locate where you can get a flu vaccine: https://vaccinefinder.org/
- If you'd like to provide feedback on Spokane's BikeShare pilot program, click here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4501611/Spokane-Bikeshare
October 16, 2018
- For more information on 'Operation Second Chance,' click here: https://operationsecondchance.org/
October 11, 2018
For more information on the Spokane County Sheriff's office hiring, CLICK HERE
October 6, 2018
- For more information on SpokAnimal, CLICK HERE
- For information on how to register to vote CLICK HERE: https://vote.gov/
October 5, 2018
- For more information on Washington State Crash Data, CLICK HERE
- CLICK HERE for UPS' website
October 4, 2018
To find more information about the city of Spokane bond and Spokane public school bond click here: www.partnershipspokane.org
October 2, 2018
For more information on tickets to see Vice President Mike Pence in Spokane, Click HERE
To find a list of Foreground Spokane events and times, CLICK HERE
October 1, 2018
- For more information on OCR Regulations, CLICK HERE.
September 29, 2018
- For more information on the Walk to End Alzheimer's, click here: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/WA-WashingtonState?fr_id=11597&pg=entry
September 28, 2018
- To register for the Spokane County Dementia Friendly Community Forum, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spokane-county-dementia-friendly-community-forum-tickets-47833061976
- To find out where you can get the flu vaccine, click here: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html
September 27, 2018
Spokane County Hiring 9-1-1 Call Receivers: https://www.spokanecounty.org/1021/Current-Openings
To find out where you can get the flu vaccine, click here: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html
September 26, 2018
- For more info on the Spokane Humane Society, click here: https://www.spokanehumanesociety.org/
- To vote in the Hambone Awards, click here: http://www.hamboneaward.com/nominee/german-shepherds-survive-22-days-trapped-in-abandoned-missile-silo/
September 25, 2018
- To find out how to register to vote online click here:
Washington: https://weiapplets.sos.wa.gov/MyVoteOLVR/MyVoteOLVR
Idaho: https://apps.idahovotes.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration
- For more information on First Call for Help, click here: https://fbhwa.org/programs/crisis-response/first-call-for-help/
- To schedule a free Fall Risk Evaluation call Sullivan Park Assisted Living at 509-924-5555
- For more information on Inland Northwest Honor Flight, click here: http://www.inwhonorflight.org/
September 24, 2018
- For more info on Eli Saslow and the Northwest Passages Book Club, click here.
September 23, 2018
- To find out more information about the City of Spokane's Smoke Detector Installation Program CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/fire/news/2014/06/09/smoke-detector-installation-program/
September 21, 2018
- If you want to test a sample of Moses Lake yourself, click here: https://www.nwtoxicalgae.org/ReportBloom.aspx
September 20, 2018
- To donate to Cheyenne Clark's fundraiser, click here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/434417143749089/1941859759167961/
September 19, 2018
- To find the nearest COPS shop to you, click here: https://www.spokanecops.org/locations
- To sign up for the Vanessa Behan Phonathon, click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4da5a823a2fa7-igive2
September 15, 2018
- If you would like to volunteer or make a donation with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, click here: https://www.shpbeds.org/
September 14, 2018
- For information on how to help Stevens County puppy mill dogs, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/39080929/how-you-can-help-dogs-seized-from-stevens-county-breeding-operations
September 12, 2018
- To find more information about Spokane Public Schools’ ZPass CLICK HERE: http://www.spokaneschools.org/Page/32903
September 10, 2018
- To find out more about Hilinski's Hope CLICK HERE: https://hilinskishope.org/
September 6, 2018
- To file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission about a scam CLICK HERE: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1
To download the FBI Child ID app for Android CLICK HERE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fbi&hl=en_US
To download the FBI Child ID app for Apple CLICK HERE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fbi-child-id/id446158585?mt=8
September 5, 2018
- To register for Enhancing the Survival Mindset, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/citizen/training/
August 31, 2018
- To see a list of statewide burn bans, click here: http://parks.state.wa.us/DocumentCenter/View/5654/Statewide-Burn-Ban?bidId
- For more information on the Signs of Hope event, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1192491130883058/
August 30, 2018
- For more information about Beat Bob CLICK HERE: https://www.beatbob.com/
- To make a donation to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation in the name of Brandon Rittenour CLICK HERE: http://online.ccfa.org/site/TR?px=3715808&fr_id=7559&pg=personal
August 29, 2018
To find more information about resources parents can use to keep better track of their kids online CLICK HERE: http://www.missingkids.com/education
August 25, 2018
- If you would like to "fill the boot" and donate towards muscular dystrophy, click here: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/
- For more information about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, click here: https://www.mda.org/office/spokane
August 23, 2018
- If you would like to donate towards the "1000 goats" campaign, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/clean-air-firelines-goat-farm
August 22, 2018
- If you would like to volunteer with Firehouse Subs in effort to support firefighters fighting wildfires around the area, click on these links:
Morning shift - http://www.volunteerspokane.org/need/detail/?need_id=364385
Evening shift - http://www.volunteerspokane.org/need/detail/?need_id=364384
August 20, 2018
- How to make your own Chick-Fil-A nuggets: https://www.tablespoon.com/recipes/copycat-chick-fil-a-nuggets/2b483ee0-a13e-4a3f-bf0b-9b26099c6e24
- To see the difference in Air Quality indexes CLICK HERE: http://bentoncleanair.org/air-quality/air-quality-index
- To file a claim to receive a payout from Zicam CLICK HERE: https://www.zicamclassaction.com/index.html
August 18, 2018
- If you'd like to donate towards the medical funds for Taylor. click here: https://www.gofundme.com/yckdew-taylorstrong?member=602218
- For more information on the Mission Community Outreach Center and the "School Shoes for Kids" drive, click here: https://www.4mission.org/events/
August 17, 2018
- To help support the firefighter burned fighting the Grass Valley Fire, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/brett-read-fund039s
August 16, 2018
To see the Spokesman-Review’s Op-Ed on why a free press matters, click here: http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2018/aug/16/editorial-president-trump-were-not-enemies-of-the-/
August 15, 2018
- To watch SWX's 50-hour gaming stream dedicated to Graveyard Keeper on the new Twitch channel, click here: https://www.twitch.tv/swxtv
August 13, 2018
- For more information on properly fitting your breathing mask, CLICK HERE
August 6, 2018
- Previous coverage of Geiger inmate escapees: http://www.khq.com/story/38815474/local-law-enforcement-captures-two-geiger-inmate-escapees For info on inmate who walked away from his work detail, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/38800967/geiger-work-crew-inmate-walks-away-from-work-detail
August 4, 2018
- For more information about Stevens Street mural calls, click here and here
August 1, 2018
- Click here for the latest information on wildfires burning in our region: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
July 29, 2018
- To help the victim's of Friday's crash on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene, click here.
July 28, 2018
- ?For more information about the World's Biggest Bounce House, click here: https://www.showclix.com/event/bba-2018-spokane-wa
July 24, 2018
To find more information about Non-Profit Spark Central CLICK HERE: https://spark-central.org/
July 23, 2018
To read a Coeur d'Alene woman's breastfeeding petition CLICK HERE: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/breastfeeding-protecting-mothers-and-babies-until-age-2
July 20, 2018
- To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, click here: http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/
July 17, 2018
- To apply to be a Mattress Firm "Snoozetern" CLICK HERE
- Links on massage safety, tips:
WA STATE BOARD OF MASSAGE
https://www.doh.wa.gov/LicensesPermitsandCertificates/ProfessionsNewReneworUpdate/MassageTherapist/BoardInformation
PROVIDER CREDENTIAL SEARCH
https://fortress.wa.gov/doh/providercredentialsearch/
IDAHO BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY
https://ibol.idaho.gov/IBOL/BoardPage.aspx?Bureau=MAS
PUBLIC RECORD REGISTRATION & LICENSE SEARCH
https://ibol.idaho.gov/IBOL/AgencyAdditional.aspx?Agency=427&AgencyLinkID=30
DISCIPLINARY ACTION
https://secure.ibol.idaho.gov/eIBOLPublic/FormalActionBrowser.aspx?Bureau=MAS
MONTANA BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY
http://boards.bsd.dli.mt.gov/lmt
Licensee Lookup System
July 13, 2018
- To stream Sandpoint's Osprey Cam live CLICK HERE
- If you're interested in fostering or adopting one of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Spokane County, please contact Journey Home Rescue here: https://www.facebook.com/Journey-Home-Rescue-1694569284139809/?ref=br_rs
July 12, 2018
- For more information on starting and putting out a campfire, CLICK HERE
July 10, 2018
- To register your child to ride the bus for Spokane Public Schools CLICK HERE
- For more information on bus driver jobs with Durham School Services, CLICK HERE
July 6, 2018
How to protect your home from wildfires: http://www.sccd.org/programs/firewise
July 5, 2018
Is your pet missing? Here's how to see if it's at SCRAPS: http://www.spokanecounty.org/2933/Impounded-Animals
- For more information on Spokane Interstate Fair job openings, click here: http://www.spokanecounty.org/972/Interstate-Fair or call the Fair and Expo Center office at 509-477-1766.
June 29, 2018
To see a map of the Hoopfest courts, click here: http://www.spokanehoopfestblog.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Official-2018-Event-Map-1.pdf
For a complete list of vendors at Hoopfest's 'Foodfest,' click here: http://spokanehoopfest.net/index.php/vendors
Full statement from Zaycon Fresh:
"The reason that this company had to close its doors was an inability to complete additional financing to sustain continue operations. Although the company's business model was strong, additional capital was required to sustain yields in light of margins. The pending litigation inhibited the ability to obtain additional capital necessary to sustain business operations. The company is presently evaluating its options, which may include a bankruptcy filing, a receivership, or a structured windup of business operations."
June 26, 2018
To learn more about the virtual race a Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy took part in, or to sign up yourself, click here: https://www.flexitpink.com/
More info on CTE in young athletes: http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2018/jun/26/research-shows-tyler-hilinski-likely-was-among-man/
Visit the Hilinski's Hope Foundation here: http://hilinskishope.org/
For tips on what to do when a business closes, click here: https://www.bbb.org/en/us/article/news-releases/17723-bbb-tip-what-to-do-when-a-business-closes
June 23, 2018
- For more on the Ron Weston Memorial Fire Science Scholarship from Spokane Community College, click here: https://ccsfoundation.org/
June 22, 2018
- CDA Ironman 2018 Info: http://www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman-70.3/coeur-d-alene.aspx#/axzz5JCRniRM9
- For more information about Real ID compliance, click here: http://www.dol.wa.gov/about/real-id-overview.html
June 20, 2018
- To find out more information about LifeFlight CLICK HERE: https://www.lifeflight.org/membership/
June 17, 2018
- For domestic violence resources, click here https://ywcaspokane.org/programs/help-with-domestic-violence/ or http://www.thehotline.org/
June 15, 2018
- For a list of the most common scams, and advice from the Better Business Bureau on how to spot them, CLICK HERE: https://www.bbb.org/scamtips
- For more information on the do's and don't in 'cougar country,' click here: https://wdfw.wa.gov/living/cougars.html
June 13, 2018
- To find more information about the Northwest Passages Book Club CLICK HERE: http://www.spokesman.com/sections/northwest-passages-book-club/
June 12, 2018
- To find swim lessons near you, click here:
https://www.spokanecounty.org/1661/Swimming-Lessons
https://www.cdaid.org/579/departments/recreation/swim-lessons
To find a blood donation spot near you CLICK HERE: https://inbcsaves.org/
June 11, 2018
- To learn more about Pi Kappa Fi's bike riding cause, click here: http://www.abilityexperience.org/
June 8, 2018
- To get a free test kit to take samples of Watermelon Snow, if you see it, CLICK HERE: https://kodnerlab.wordpress.com/
June 5, 2018
- To find more information about the "I Love this Life Foundation" CLICK HERE: https://ilovethislife.org/
June 4, 2018
For more on Angel Babies Cd'A, click here: https://www.facebook.com/Angel-Babies-CDA-194686481170329/
June 3, 2018
Click on the link to learn more about tick prevention from the Spokane Regional Health District: https://srhd.org/media/documents/TicksTick-BorneDiseases201404.pdf
June 2, 2018
- To donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, click here
May 31, 2018
Click on the link to find the schedule of the meals and sites that will be served during Spokane Public Schools' summer meal program: http://www.spokaneschools.org/site/default.aspx?pagetype=3&renderloc=0&moduleinstanceid=43912&flexdataid=57220&pageid=33460&viewid=7b97f7ed-8e5e-4120-848f-a8b4987d588f&enddate=8/17/2018
- Click on the link for inspection reports of restaurants in Spokane County: https://srhd.org/media/documents/FoodReportWebsite.pdf
For more information on the renaming of Glover Field, check out the following links:
- https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/parksrec/aboutus/planning/redband-park/redband-park-proposal-from-spokane-indians-baseball-club.pdf
- http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2018/mar/18/glover-field-long-named-for-controversial-father-o/#/0
- https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5WHV3YJ
May 29, 2018
- To view Spokane's Community Crime Map, click here: http://communitycrimemap.com/?address=Spokane,WA&zoom=11
May 27, 2018
- For details on the Spokane Civil War reenactment, click here: https://spokanecivilwar.com/
May 25, 2018
- For more on how to avoid black flies, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/22453591/easy-ways-to-avoid-black-fly-bites
FOR MORE ON SEX OFFENDER "WAREHOUSES" CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/37399668/khq-investigates-spokanes-sex-offender-warehouses
May 23, 2018
- For information on Spokane's Cash for Removing Grass program, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/news/releases/2018/05/22/install-new-spokanescape-get-a-credit-on-your-utility-bill/
- To join the fight against dementia, click here: https://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_join_the_cause.asp
May 22, 2018
- To register for ALERT Spokane, click here: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF39DD5F3FD5
For a complete list of resources for domestic violence, Click here and scroll through the options: http://spokanecares.org/domestic-violence-spokane.php
May 18, 2018
- ?To find out more information about Mike Troy, who was shot twice in the face CLICK HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/Michael-J-Troy-s-vision-of-sight
May 17, 2018
- To see more about the GrAttitude Project CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/TheGrAttitudeProject/
May 16, 2018
- To learn how to apply to YouthBuild Spokane visit: http://americorps.esd101.net/?page_id=309
- Click on the link to see if graders will be in your neighborhood to smooth out unpaved roads and alleys: http://spokane.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=8ec422cd0daf4e8b9718b71ca1de8a93
- If you have any information about Pullman's Planned Parenthood firebombing, please call the Pullman Police Dept at (509) 334-0802
May 14, 2018
For information on where to vote in your county, click here
Considering pet insurance? Here's what you need to know: https://www.insurance.wa.gov/pet-insurance
May 11, 2018
- To buy tickets to the Dorothy Dean Home Cooking show, CLICK HERE
May 9, 2018
- City of Spokane wants to know how you are using parking downtown and in the university district. Let them know what you experience and how it could be better. Fill out this survey for your chance to win a gift certificate to Atticus Coffee:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpokaneParking
- If you have any information that might help law enforcement solve this week's featured cold case, you can call the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at their non-emergency line: (509)684-2555
Click on the link to learn more about how to drive when you see a school bus: http://schoolbusfacts.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Motorists_School_Bus.pdf
May 7, 2018
YOU ARE NOT ALONE:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Text 741741 from anywhere in the USA to text with a trained Crisis Counselor.
- Frontier Behavioral Health First Call for Help: 509-838-4428
- Website: http://fbhwa.org/programs/crisis-response/first-call-for-help/
May 6, 2018
- To see a list of the bands performing at Bloomsday CLICK HERE: https://www.bloomsdayrun.org/race-information/on-course-entertainment
- To find out more information about the Spokane Guilds School CLICK HERE: http://www.guildschool.org/
May 2, 2018
- To see information about the Calendar Phishing Scam CLICK HERE: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2008/12/30/google_calendar_phish/
- To see information about the new Netflix Scam CLICK HERE: https://www.her.ie/life/warning-issued-new-advanced-netflix-security-scam-rounds-401613
May 1, 2018
- To see Spokane Public School's policy on teacher-student boundaries CLICK HERE: https://weba.spokaneschools.org/polpro/View.aspx?id=507
- To find out where Fairchild is on the ongoing water crisis in Airway Heights CLICK HERE: http://www.fairchild.af.mil/PFOS-PFOA-INFO/
- To read Spokane Public Schools' Maintaining Professional Staff/Student Boundaries policy, click here: https://weba.spokaneschools.org/polpro/View.aspx?id=507
- To learn more about Widows Might, click here: http://widowsmightspokane.com/
April 28, 2018
- For information on how to file a formal complaint for a nail salon, click here: ?http://www.dol.wa.gov/business/cosmetology/coscomplaint.html
April 27, 2018
- For more information on Drug Takeback Day, CLICK HERE
- to find more information about the Shrine Circus and the Shrine Circus Protest CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Shrine-Circus-Spokane-103882419648645/
April 25, 2018
- To see where sex offenders are living in your area, click here: http://www.sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54488
- If you would like more information on the triathlon in Medical Lake, click here: http://troikatriathlon.com/
April 23, 2018
To find a MultiCare Rockwood Urgent Care near you, click here: https://www.multicare.org/locations/
If you would like to donate to the ROHHAD Association, click here: http://www.rohhadassociation.com/?page_id=657
April 20, 2018
- For more information on the National School Walkout, click here: https://www.nationalschoolwalkout.net/
April 19, 2018
Tickets to Gonzaga Presidential Speaker Series: https://www.ticketswest.com/events/gonzaga-presidential-speaker-series/68793/
April 18, 2018
Learn more about the food pantry cabinets at Eastern Washington University: https://sites.ewu.edu/Eastern247/2017/11/07/food-pantry-cabinets-placed-across-campus/
- For information on traffic collisions in Washington, click here: https://remoteapps.wsdot.wa.gov/highwaysafety/collision/data/portal/public/#!
April 16, 2018
- To get more information about the Trevino family, whose daughter has terminal brain cancer CLICK HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-trevino-family
April 12, 2018
- For more information on Elway Research Inc, click here: http://www.elwayresearch.com/index.html
April 9, 2018
For a complete list of resources for domestic violence, Click here and scroll through the options: http://spokanecares.org/domestic-violence-spokane.php
April 7, 2018
- If you would like to volunteer your time or donate to help fight hunger in the Inland NW, click here:
https://www.uniongospelmission.org/donate
April 6, 2018
- To find more information about a Hunger Fun Run to benefit Second Harvest and Union Gospel Mission CLICK HERE: https://2-harvest.org/calendar/1089&date=2018-04-07
- To reserve a room in a startup company's Space Hotel CLICK HERE (but make sure you have $80,000 handy!): https://www.orionspan.com/aurora-station-reservations
April 3, 2018
- For more information on the job opening for a dispatcher, CLICK HERE
- To find out more about the Washington Body Donation Program, click here
- To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, click here.
To read the victim's firsthand account of a sexual assault at the University of Idaho, CLICK HERE: http://tessmonet.tumblr.com/post/170318977981/i-wasnt-even-raped
April 2, 2018
- To find more information about which security system may be right for you CLICK HERE: https://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2498510,00.asp
- To find more information about Spokane County Dangerous Dog Euthanization Process CLICK HERE: https://www.spokanecounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/18569
March 30, 2018
- To find out more information about Kootenai Health's Stop the Bleed classes CLICK HERE: https://www.kh.org/events/stop-the-bleed/
March 29, 2018
- If you would like to send Venice kind letters of encouragement, her family says you're more than welcome to do so! KHQ will collect the mail and send it to the family all at once. You can mail your letters to:
KHQ Local News, Attn: Nichole Mischke
1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane WA, 99201
- click on the link to learn more about Downtown Spokane's security ambassador team: http://downtownspokane.org/ambassadors/
YOU ARE NOT ALONE:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Text 741741 from anywhere in the USA to text with a trained Crisis Counselor.
- Frontier Behavioral Health First Call for Help: 509-838-4428
- Website: http://fbhwa.org/programs/crisis-response/first-call-for-help/
March 27, 2018
- To find more information about construction projects in the City of Spokane CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/projects/construction/
March 26, 2018
- FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CHIVE CHARITIES, CLICK HERE. https://chivecharities.org/
March 23, 2018
- To RSVP for Art4Reform , a non-profit created to use art to inspire people to get involved for safer schools, click here: https://www.art4reform.com/
For more on how Spokane schools handle school threats, CLICK HERE: www.spokaneschools.org/Page/31016
To read more about where WA's 5th District congressional candidates stand on guns CLICK HERE: http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2018/mar/01/where-they-stand-mcmorris-rodgers-and-brown-on-gun/
March 21, 2018
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Text 741741 from anywhere in the USA to text with a trained Crisis Counselor.
- Frontier Behavioral Health First Call for Help: 509-838-4428
- Website: http://fbhwa.org/programs/crisis-response/first-call-for-help/
March 19, 2018
- For more info on the Zags new unofficial mascot, Dottie, click here
March 18, 2018
- For ticket prices to watch Gonzaga play in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles, click here: https://www.vividseats.com/ncaab/ncaa-tournament-tickets.html
March 14, 2018
- FAMILY KIDNAPPED: To donate to the victims, CLICK HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/kidnapping-recovery
March 12, 2018
- FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ZEUS'S FRIENDS, CLICK HERE
March 11, 2018
- If you would like to donate to Spokane/Spokane Valley firefighters raising money for blood cancers on behalf of the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb, click here: http://www.llswa.org/site/TR
- Looking for March Madness tickets? Click here: https://www.ncaa.com/tickets/basketball-men/d1
March 8, 2018
- To find information about how to change the batteries in your smoke alarm CLICK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9iKopZ2NeU
To find some of the other cities, beside Spokane, featured in National Geographics Magazine "Best Coffee Cities" CLICK HERE:
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/destinations/north-america/united-states/coffee-shops-cafe-small-cities-america/?beta=true
March 7, 2018
- for more on the Graco highchair recall, click here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/graco-recalls-highchairs-due-to-fall-hazard-sold-exclusively-at-walmart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.