OLYMPIA, Wash. - Drinking-age individuals who have been vaccinated between certain dates may be eligible for a beer, wine or cocktail at no cost to them.
The Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Monday they are providing allowance for liquor-licensed businesses to offer one alcoholic drink at no cost to customers with proof of vaccination.
Customers must have proof that they received either their first or second shot between May 15 and June 30.
The offer will only be available at businesses that choose to participate. The offer is optional for all businesses.
Participating businesses would be paying for the drink in question on behalf of customers. Businesses are not allowed to advertise these drinks as 'free' or 'complimentary'.