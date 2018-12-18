A little girl from Mountain Home, Idaho is safe this morning after getting lost while reportedly trying to follow her brother to school.
The police department posted on Facebook asking for help identifying the girl then a few hours later posted that her parents had been found.
According to KTVB, The mother told police that her daughter had gotten up with her brother when he got ready for school, then returned to bed. The woman said she believed the girl was napping, and did not realize she was missing.
The girl got lost and ended up at a gas station.
The child's grandmother spotted Mountain Home Police's Facebook post, and alerted the girl's mother. Police say the mother will not face any charges.