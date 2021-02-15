...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.Widespread snow will continue to fall today. Snow will linger in
the Idaho Panhandle, Cascade Crest and portions of Eastern
Washington into Tuesday. Moderate to heavy snow accumulations will
be possible across Southeastern Washington, the central Idaho
Panhandle, and at Stevens Pass. Be prepared for difficult driving
conditions, especially during the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING
FOR THE SPOKANE COEUR D ALENE AREAS...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with
locally up to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney,
Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane,
and Davenport.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&