...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
A winter storm will impact much of central to eastern Washington
and the Idaho Panhandle late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Precipitation will start out as snow for much of the region
Wednesday morning with a transition to rain as a wedge of warm
air extends across the eastern basin, Palouse, and into the
Spokane-Coeur d'Alene corridor. Storm total snow accumulations
will depend on how aggressively warm air surges northward. Heavy
snowfall is most most likely in northeast Washington and the
northern Idaho Panhandle. Mountain passes in the Cascades and
north Idaho will also receive significant accumulations.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown,
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney,
Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the
evening commute on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
