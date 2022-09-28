SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans.
As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes.
But you don't have to be on Tiktok to find a T.V. dinner that's made with moms love. One local business is tackling the trend head on.
The Supper Club posted in early September that they were experimenting with T.V. dinners and it has been a success. They have launched a new line using mostly local ingredients.
For the last two weeks they've posted on Facebook when they are available, and they are flying off the shelves.
The Supper Club is owned by Martha Domitrovich and her goal is to take all of the worry and the prep of breakfast, lunch, and dinner so people can spend even more time focusing on their families.