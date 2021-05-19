The American Rescue Plan came through today as millions of dollars hit the city of Spokane’s bank account to help businesses and community members struggling through the pandemic.
“Our first installment of The American Rescue Plan just hit our bank today so $40 million that we are going to as quickly as possible deploy into the community,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
It’s great news for the community, but local businesses like No-Li Brewhouse saw the need in March and wanted to help immediately.
“So we came up with the idea, hey why don’t we raise $40,000 from the community and we will match $40,000,” said Cindy Bryant, co-owner of No-li Brewhouse. “And today we are at a place where we have culminated the whole $80,000.”
The fundraiser was comprised of four $20,000 checks to non-profits:
- $20,000 to Teen & Kid Closet
- $20,000 to St. Margaret’s Shelter
- $20,000 to Embrace WA
- $20,000 to Big Table
While No-Li spearheaded the fundraising they had some help from David’s Pizza and The Fire Fighters Union among others. It has been an event that State Representative Marcus Riccelli and Mayor Nadine Woodward said speaks to the strength of Spokane.
“When people are struggling we step up we have seen that throughout the pandemic and we know people are hurting out there and we want to do good things for good people in our community and we care here a lot, we are hashtag Spokane strong,” Riccelli said.
“This is a perfect example of what our community does best, that is come together collaborate work on things to move forward and that is what we have been doing all during this global health pandemic,” Mayor Woodward said.