Losing the voice of a legend was not something America was prepared for Sunday morning.
Winning 6 Emmys, and earning a Lifetime Achievement Award, what is an iconic career.
After being Jeopardy's host for nearly 37 years, fans and viewers flooded to social media today to remember the long time host. Including, Kate Allison, who was a contestant back in 2019.
"There are entire Facebook groups, and sub groups of Jeopardy contestants and its been a lot of threads of memories from filming the show, and there's been one thread that lists all the things Alex told us over the years," Allison said.
Who is, the most knowledgeable and charming host. Alex Trebek made a lasting impact on viewers and contestants.
Tara Roberts, who attended the teen tournament while a senior in high school at Priest River, says her experience on the show was nothing short of a dream come true.
"He was everything you think he is on tv and then some. He was funny, he was charming, he was a little smug, " Roberts added.
Trebek was 80 when he passed away Sunday morning at home surrounded by friends and family after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.
Now, the final question is, what will the long time show be without Alex Trebek.
"I think so much of what made Jeopardy, Jeopardy, was Alex Trebek," Tara Roberts added.
"It won't be the same, it can't be the same, but it will still be good," Kate Allison said.
Despite the sad news, we can continue to tune in and see Alex hosting through Christmas Day.
