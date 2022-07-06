SPOKANE, Wash. - One local business is being put in the spotlight after a Kim Kardashian used their services for a custom slumber party in Coeur d'Alene.
"It felt very similar to how we would treat anybody who would come to us and want a custom design," Njal Lundberg, co-owner of Modern Dreamers said.
From 3-year-olds to 75-year-olds, two Spokane moms are making sleepover dreams come true and most recently that includes 9-year-old North West.
As parents themselves, Njal and Lili know how much of a task it is to hold a slumber party and that's why they created Modern Dreamers, a sleepover and events company based in Spokane which puts the lux in luxury.
"So, it's really great we come in, we set it up and they have the party then we come back the next day we clean it up and it's like it never happened," Lili Klein said.
Everything handmade, there is nearly a dozen themes, they have something for everyone.
"We have unicorns mermaids. We have lots of fun holiday themes," she said. "As far as boy themes I think that Gonzaga basketball theme is very popular."
The new idea is making waves across the region and in May, their luxury feel caught the attention of one of the most recognized celebrities right now, Kim Kardashian.
"We worked directly with their party planners and we were just told it's a VIP client but there were some clues along the way that sort of pointed to who it was," she said.
Choosing a custom spooky wilderness themed party, based on North West's fascination with special effects makeup.
"The blood-splattered tents was a new thing we learned to create which was really fun," Lundberg said.
The Kardashian's spent the weekend in Coeur d'Alene, captioning the post on Instagram, Camp North.
The Kardashian's along with many other celebrities like Harry Styles and Jennifer Lopez have been known to visit Coeur d'Alene during the summer months, as a break from the dry heat of California for the crisp nature up here in the inland NW.
"There was a picture of North West just being a kid and getting to enjoy that experience. I think why Lili and I do this, why we take time away from our own families, create these designs and do these set-ups is because this is creating memories for these kiddos," she said.
A dreamy set-up making the dreams of two local entrepreneurs come true.
"It's like a dream scenario for little Spokane Washington party company," Klein said.
10% of the profits made with Modern Dreamers go towards two local charities. They've also donated to over 11 different school auctions, for those who can't necessarily afford their services.
Right now, those two moms are working out of their homes, they now have 5 employees and hope to have a commercial space or warehouse in the future.