Spokane Fire District 9 is adding a new Utility Terrain Vehicle or UTV to its fleet. Which is good news considering the UTV’s are a shared resource.
"One of them is down in Oregon right now at a wildland fire, and it's a great tool for wildland firefighters because if you have an injury where it's hard to get to we can provide quick medical access to those folks and get them out of there," said Richy Harrod, District 9 Division Chief.
But UTV’s aren't solely used during wildfire season, in fact they are used on a regular basis.
"They are almost used weekly, you know on their regular calls for folks that are out in the trees where it’s hard to get to, the UTV’s provide quick access for the paramedics and a way to get folks out," Harrod said.
District 9 also brought out the big guns today, a brush truck designed to be on the front lines of wildfires. With the spring Spokane has seen firefighters have an ominous outlook on the upcoming fire season.
"But the size and severity of the fires that we are seeing is what is getting our attention so what we are seeing is that trees are torching, the whole tree burning, as if it were August,” Harrod said.
The harsh reality is these vehicles could see a lot of action this year and district 9 stressed to me how important it is for everyone to be extremely cautious with fire..
"It's incumbent upon everyone to make sure that they are very careful with fire,” Harrod said.