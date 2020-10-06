The Missoula City-County Health department has announced that a fourth Missoula County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department sent out a press release wishing their condolences to the family and urging fellow Montana residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing techniques.
The health officials confirmed that the individual was middle-aged or older but did not release any further information on the identity of the person.
