Kootenai County Officials spoke about the importance of fire prevention, especially during this 4th of July weekend, at a press conference Thursday.
Sheriff Robert Norris said he "does not support banning fireworks for our citizens of our freedom-loving country."
Norris said he is excited to celebrate the countries freedoms this weekend, and asks when celebrating, to do so responsibly.
Norris and other officials encouraged Kootenai County residents to go to professional fireworks display this weekend, to reduce the potential of fire danger.
I'd like to reiterate, it is not a mandate, it's not a law, it's not another restriction, we just want, not any fireworks, especially the aerial type," Norris said.
Officials said all aerial fireworks are illegal and are a misdemeanor charge if used.
They added, if you set off a fire, due to firework use, you will be the one to pay the bill to put the fire out.