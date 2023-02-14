SPOKANE, Wash. - On Valentine’s Day for 26 years, Mountainside Middle School students, formerly Mead Middle School, have been working to make a difference by raising money for a local animal shelter.
"It made me really happy knowing I can help out animals in need,” said Mountainside Middle School Student Emma Webb.
Emma Webb donated her birthday money to SCRAPS as part of her school's fundraising tradition.
She, along with her classmates and teacher Jim (Mr.) Louie, took a field trip to SCRAPS on Tuesday to present a check of $4,650 to the shelter. The students gathered together, eyes bright and smiles wide, eager to help bring resources to a part of their community.
“The money the kids raised goes to the SCRAPS Hope Foundation, so that covers any medical issues that our animals have that are not able to be covered here in the shelter,” SCRAPS Volunteer Outreach Coordinator Sarah Garner said.
Jim Louie has been teaching in the Mead School District for 30 years.
"26 years ago, we were looking for a community service project, and an eighth grader came up with the idea to do something for the animals and it stuck,” Louie said.
Every year since this fundraising tradition began, Louie has written down each year’s total amount of money raised. In the last 26 years, a total of $68,435 has been donated to a local animal shelter. For the last four years, that shelter has been SCRAPS.
"It is the best experience ever to see the pride.... just to see the excitement because every one of those kids loves animals,” Louie said.
Webb is in the eighth grade, so it is safe to say this is her last year part of Mountainside Middle School’s fundraising tradition; but the memories she created today, will last a lifetime.
"It's an experience that you don't ever want to forget,” Webb said.