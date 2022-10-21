SPOKANE, Wash. - The temperatures are dropping, the rain is coming, and so is the flu.
“We’re coming out of two relatively mild flu seasons, in the last two years, and this one is going to be worse,” Providence Urgent Care Physician Rob Lichfield said.
Dr. Rob Lichfield says the flu is here, and he urges the community to remember how serious this virus is.
“Most patients will be sicker with influenza than they will with covid,” Lichfield said. “They have worse symptoms, fatigue, body ache, fever, they’re miserable. I see lots of folks with Covid, sometimes they’re sick with Covid, but the symptoms aren’t nearly as bad.”
It has been nearly three years since Covid entered our lives, causing the worldwide pandemic. Communities responded with fear, action, and caution. Yet, the flu has been around for ages, and sometimes goes forgotten.
“We’re seeing the severity in the hospitalizations of covid come down considerably, influenza remains a threat,” Lichfield said.
According to Dr. Lichfield, the symptoms we all know too well, sore throat, coughing, body aches, are heightened with the flu. He recommends that everyone get their flu shot, especially younger children.
“Influenza will accelerate in a community exponentially,” Lichfield said. “With influenza it is absolutely blatant, every one of us is recommended to get vaccinated.”
Lichfield made it clear it is crucial for kids, specifically under the age of five years old, to get their flu shot. Now, you may be thinking: kids were the last to receive the Covid vaccine, so why should they be the first to receive the flu shot? Well, Lichfield says the flu is not the same beast as Covid.
“Covid has not affected younger children the way influenza does, in fact, influenza is far more dangerous for younger children than covid is,” Lichfield said.
Adults older than 65 is another demographic that is expected, according to Lichfield, to prioritize getting their flu shot.
“The younger we are, and the older we are, is when it’s more imperative for us to be vaccinated against influenza, that’s when we’re the most at risk,” Lichfield said.
Also, Lichfield said it is completely safe to receive your flu vaccine and your Covid vaccine at the same time. For those who are not comfortable getting vaccinated, Lichfield said masking up and social distancing is the best way to keep the flu away.