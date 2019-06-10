A lock of Beethoven's hair is going under the hammer in London...
You can own a piece of music history as Sotheby's is auctioning off a lock of the legendary German composer, Ludwig Van Beethoven. The substantial lock was cut off by Beethoven himself when his contemporary - Austrian pianist Anton Halm - asked the composer for the strands to give to his wife.
Snipping off a piece of your hair to give to someone was not an usual practice in the 18th and 19th centuries.
However, according to Sotheby's, Halm didn't get the real deal at first.
"His wife had asked if he could secure for her a lock of hair which he did through one of Beethoven's servants," Simon Maguire from Sotheby's said. "But when it arrived it turned out not to be human at all but cut from a goat. And this man, Anton Halm, was doing some work arranging one of Beethoven's pieces and when he'd finished it he took the manuscript and the lock of hair for Beethoven to see and Beethoven was outraged because he knew that this hair wasn't from him. And he said 'you know look what terrible people I've been surrounded with. One should be ashamed to consult with these sort of people. You've been tricked. This is this is not my hair, it's the hair of a goat.' And he then gave him, in a piece of paper, a lock of hair that he had just himself cut from the back of his head, a substantial lock. And he said this one at least you can be sure is genuine.''
The lock is worth an estimated $15,000 - $19,000. Sotheby's is hoping the collectible will fetch for more when it goes up for auction Tuesday.