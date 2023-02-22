COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Lake City High School (LCHS) was on lockdown Wednesday morning, though authorities believe there is no active threat at this time.
At around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) received a false report of an active shooter at LCHS. A resource officer stationed inside the school put the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. CDAPD sent all available officers to the school, along with officers from surrounding agencies, including medical personnel from Coeur d'Alene Fire Department. First responders arrived to the high school within two minutes.
While CDAPD officers entered the school to resolve the situation, they received information of several similar incidents reported at other schools in Idaho. Just to be sure, officers continued to treat the call as an active threat and continued clearing the school. Due to the number of officers on scene, CDAPD was able to quickly determine the active shooter threat at LCHS was also a false report.
Several officers stayed on scene to help as the school transitioned back to their normal routine. One other north Idaho school and several south Idaho schools received similar active shooter reports at nearly the same time. CDAPD is investigating, and they believe the report came from outside the area, with no actual threat to anyone at LCHS.
CDAPD is continuing to investigate the false report. The incident is similar to one in Spokane in December, when police received numerous reports of threats to multiple Spokane schools, causing lockdowns across the city and greatly distressing both students and parents. At the same time, other schools in Washington and Montana received similar reports.
Making false reports is a misdemeanor in Idaho and is punishable prison time of at least a year and up to 14 years, according to Idaho Statutes.
Updated: Feb. 22 at 11:15 a.m.
Lake City High School was in lockdown Wednesday morning, with concerned parents calling in to the newsroom to try and learn what was happening.
Details are scarce at this time. However, the Coeur d'Alene School District office confirmed the school was on lockdown, although there is no immediate threat at this time.
A release will be sent out soon with more information.