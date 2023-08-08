SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-day closure of the North Spokane Corridor at Freya St. will cause delays for southbound commuters.
The project is led by the City of Spokane and has closed traffic near the intersection of Francis and Freya for both directions of travel, causing significant delays for travelers.
Due to miscommunication, Washington State Department of Transportation was unaware both north and southbound lanes would be closed, leading to greater impact than anticipated.
WSDOT reminds drivers that the highway turnarounds are for emergency vehicles only and should not be used to avoid congestion.
Heads up, the NSC is CLOSED SB at Freya Street due to some road work being done by the City of Spokane. Expect long delays. Also, I've noticed a lot of folks use the turnaround (second picture) to avoid the congestion. These are for emergency vehicles only. Please be patient. pic.twitter.com/6NlZZd1f3o— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 8, 2023
Commuters on Wednesday should plan for alternate routes.
In addition to road closure, recreators on the Spokane River should be aware of closure between the Green Street Bridge and Ralph St. while construction is underway. That area of river will remain closed throughout the NSC project duration.