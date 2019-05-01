A day after Lori Isenberg was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison, supervised probation for 3 years and $20,000 in fines for embezzling over $500,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, two of her four daughters were also sentenced for their role in the crime.
Wednesday morning, Judge Edward Lodge sentenced April Barnes to 1 month of home detention, 3 years probation and 100 hours of community service.
Isenberg's other daughter, Traci Tesch, received the same sentence without the home detention portion. However, another difference in the sentences between the daughters is that Judge Lodge ordered Tesch to wear a "key around her neck as a reminder she holds the key to her future," according to court documents.
Judge Lodge also sentenced a woman last week to three years probation for using fraud to obtain illegal drugs at the hospital where she worked. Judge Lodge also added the requirement that she wear a charm bracelet bearing pictures of her children to deter her from using drugs or alcohol, according to the Associated Press.
Isenberg's other two daughters received the same sentence of probation and community service back in January.