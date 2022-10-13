ORONDO, Wash. - State Highway 97 was closed north of Orondo for nearly eight hours on Wednesday night after a large concrete structure was lost during transport and fell into the roadway, resulting in a fatal accident.
Just after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, a semitruck hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot concrete bridge arch was headed northbound on SR-97 near Moser Lane when the nearly 63,000-pound piece detached from the load, falling into the southbound lane.
A light blue 2000 Toyota pickup travelling south struck the arch, spinning out and coming to a stop in the ditch. The driver, 44-year-old Garcia Castillo from Wenatchee, died at the scene.
The driver of the truck transporting the load, 60-year-old Dwight Carigan from Sandy, Oregon, was uninjured.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports the roadway was closed both directions for nearly eight hours, reopening after midnight on Thursday. Drivers headed to or from Wenatchee and Chelan were asked to detour onto SR-97A or US-2.
The incident is still under investigated, and no further information is available at this time.