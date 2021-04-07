WARDEN, Wash. - A romantic relationship gone sour may have led to the tasing of a man and women in Warden.
Grant County Sherriff's Office reports that Deborah Davidson allegedly entered a Warden home around noon today, April 7, armed with a taser.
Davidson used the taser on the man and woman inside, both of which she knew.
Davison left, and then returned with a handgun. She struck the man in the face and then chased him as he escaped out of a window.
Warden police and Grant County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and took Davidson into custody.
Davidson is now in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary, one count of first degree assault, two counts of fourth degree assault and one count of third degree malicious mischief.
Woman uses Tazer on man and woman after entering rural Warden home, then arms herself with a gun and chases the...Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office - Tom Jones, Sheriff on Wednesday, April 7, 2021