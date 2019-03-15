Teachers do a lot for their students, now you can say thanks by giving them a trip of a lifetime.
Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away the gift of a seven-day cruise for 15 teachers who go above and beyond for their students.
You can nominate an educator by telling Norwegian how they bring joy to the classroom.
The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two and will have the chance to win a grand prize of $15,000 for their school.
All votes must be received by 11:59:59pm ET on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Click here to nominate a teacher or cast your vote and read all the rules.