Some of you have seen those showers to start out your day, those look to continue into the early afternoon. Otherwise, we will look for partly sunny skies and a nice light wind. We are still seeing the Inland Northwest being hit by low pressure, so it will be another cooler day. Here in Spokane, temperatures look to top out in the upper 70's. This afternoon we could see some mountain thunderstorms which we would expect to be slow moving, so downpours would be possible along with gusty winds, lightning and small hail.
As we head into tomorrow, we will watch for the next area of low pressure to move in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing another cooler day similar to today. A cold front pushing in will bring breezy conditions with strong gusts as high as 30mph in Spokane. Those winds could lead to fire concerns for any existing or new fires to spread rapidly. If you have loose objects outside go ahead and secure them today! We could also see mountain showers as a result of that cold front.
This weekend a warming trend will begin as low pressure moves out. By Monday we will look for a return of summer-like weather.